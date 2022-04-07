Reward offered for information that leads to arrest in deadly NE Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are asking for the public’s help to solve a shooting that left a 31-year-old man dead.

On March 16, North Precinct Officers were called out to a homeless camp under Northeast Cesar E Chavez Boulevard near Northeast Halsey Street. Officers arrived and found a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim, identified as 31-year-old Zackary Joel Harris, was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. Although life-saving efforts were successful for a period of time, police said Harris succumbed to his injuries.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

Harris’ family spoke with FOX 12 following his death. The family worries that because he was homeless, it could make an already tough case that much harder to solve.

“The people who know are still on those streets with this guy who did it,” his sister said. “They have to live there. They’re not going to jeopardize themselves; it’s not going to bring him back.”

Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous. To submit a tip click here.

