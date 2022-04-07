Advertisement

Reward offered for information that leads to arrest in deadly NE Portland shooting

Zackary Joel Harris (Family photo provided to Portland Police Bureau)
Zackary Joel Harris (Family photo provided to Portland Police Bureau)(Portland Police Bureau (Family photo))
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 8:43 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are asking for the public’s help to solve a shooting that left a 31-year-old man dead.

On March 16, North Precinct Officers were called out to a homeless camp under Northeast Cesar E Chavez Boulevard near Northeast Halsey Street. Officers arrived and found a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim, identified as 31-year-old Zackary Joel Harris, was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. Although life-saving efforts were successful for a period of time, police said Harris succumbed to his injuries.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

Harris’ family spoke with FOX 12 following his death. The family worries that because he was homeless, it could make an already tough case that much harder to solve.

“The people who know are still on those streets with this guy who did it,” his sister said. “They have to live there. They’re not going to jeopardize themselves; it’s not going to bring him back.”

Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous. To submit a tip click here.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Related Content

The family of a man who died after he was shot in a Portland homeless camp is pleading for...
Family of man pleads for witnesses to come forward after deadly shooting

Latest News

The bloom begins at Crystal Springs Rhododendron Garden
The bloom begins at Crystal Springs Rhododendron Garden
The bloom begins at Crystal Springs Rhododendron Garden
The bloom begins at Crystal Springs Rhododendron Garden
Joe V. at the Wooden Shoe Tulip Festival in Woodburn.
On the Go with Joe at Wooden Shoe Tulip Festival
Hillsboro Hops host media day ahead of Opening Night
New season for Hillsboro Hops begins Friday night