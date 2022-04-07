Turning Much Cooler & Showery Friday

What a gorgeous day! Temperatures soared into the 70s and there was plenty of sunshine! Hopefully you enjoyed it, because a big change is coming.

Clouds increase ahead of a cold front tonight that will dramatically cool temperatures down. Overnight we have a shower chance, and will likely see some very early morning showers, with a shower chance for the rest of the morning. Expect to see a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow, with a chance of showers on/off through the day. Tomorrow does not look to be all that wet, but we will have a chance of seeing a shower at any time. Highs will only reach the upper 50s to right around 60°.

Temperatures will continue to cool from there and we will see a cool and showery period for quite some time. Between Saturday night to Monday, we will continue to see showers on and off and overnight lows will cool into the 30s with highs in the low 50s. During this time, snow mixed in with the rain is possible in the late night/early morning hours. Foothills could see light accumulations.

By mid-week, temps will be slightly warmer, but highs remain in the mid-50s. We see a chance of showers every day in the 7-day forecast, but most days will see weak showers. Over the next 7 days, it looks like Portland could see up to 1″ of precipitation.

