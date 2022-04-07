Warm weather gives Portlanders a sampling of summer

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Temperatures on Thursday were in the 70′s Portland. As the weather warms up for spring, people are enjoying it while they can! Locals took to Multnomah Falls for a hike

“It’s a beautiful day out here we decided to come take a hike,” says Francisco Velazquez, who was hiking with his family.

Great weather means going hiking, taking the dog out, getting some ice cream and proposing.

“I was so nervous because his brother was behind us telling us to stay there. All of the pictures were of me. Why doesn’t he come with me for a picture? I was so nervous, but he went down on a knee. Ahh,” says Ruth Pidron, who got in engaged.

But the sun won’t be out for very long, because the next few days, the weather will go back to cloudy skies. But Locals look forward to more days like this.

“Usually I’ll be hiding in my office right now, but I came outside just because it’s wonderful I’ve been waiting for the sun all year,” says Elliott. “The pandemic and the weather has just affected me so negatively so it’s like the sun makes me so happy.”

