2015 deadly assault of 60-year-old man in downtown Portland remains unsolved

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are asking for the public’s help finding who killed a man in the downtown area in April 2015.

In the early evening hours of April 8, 2015, officers responded to Southwest Naito Parkway under the Morrison Bridge to check a man down on the ground. Officers arrived to the scene and found 60-year-old Michael Harvey dead.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner determined Harvey died of homicidal violence (blunt force trauma).

According to police, Harvey was houseless and may have been involved in an altercation with another houseless man. The only suspect description available to detectives is white man, 30 to 40 years old, average height and weight.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous.

