22 apartment units impacted by fire in Lake Oswego; man treated for burns

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (KPTV) - Investigators say some kind of cooking incident is to blame for an apartment fire in Lake Oswego Thursday evening.

Just after 7:30 p.m., crews responded to a fire at an apartment complex on Evergreen Road and Third Street.

Lake Oswego Fire said one man suffered burns to his chest and was taken to an area hospital for treatment. He has since been released.

Unfortunately, one cat died. No other injuries were reported.

In all, 22 apartment units were affected by the fire and seven are considered a total loss. The American Red Cross helped 22 tenants, which nine requesting shelter.

The fire department is expected to release more information about the fire later on Friday.

