‘It’s terrifying’: Neighbors react to shooting outside Roosevelt High School

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - There’s an investigation underway for a shooting that happened right outside of a north Portland high school.

Police said the shooting happened on the Roosevelt High School campus around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. One person was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Neighbors who talked with FOX 12 said they heard anywhere from five to nine gunshots, then heard a person screaming and saw a person run down North Burr Street to safety.

For neighbors, the shooting is just another crime in the city that’s chipping away at their sense of safety.

“It makes me terribly sick. It’s horrible, it’s terrifying,” said Debra Mosher, former St. Johns neighborhood resident. “It’s not right.”

Mosher said she left the St. Johns neighborhood to escape the increase in crime she sees happening in the area.

“Gun violence is out of control and I don’t see it getting better anytime soon,” Mosher said.

She thought she was moving away from violence, but said her new neighborhood is just as dangerous. She said she heard multiple gunshots outside the window of her apartment.

“I heard one and then a few seconds later, like 30 seconds later there were multiple, all in a row and very fast,” Mosher told FOX 12. “It was literally there right outside my window. So very scary.”

She said when she went to her car, she found 12 bullet casings next to it. Thankfully, her car wasn’t damaged.

As a lifelong Portlander, Mosher said she’s shocked to see what’s happening in the city.

“I have never seen it get this bad at all, never, and I don’t see it getting better anytime soon,” she said.

FOX 12 did reach out to Portland Public Schools about the shooting. PPS responded, saying:

“There was a shooting at Roosevelt High School, and regrettably, one of our students was injured as a result. The student is in stable condition and is expected to fully recover.”

Police have not released any details about the victim. The shooting investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident should contact police.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.