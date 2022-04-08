Advertisement

Man seriously injured in shooting under Burnside Bridge

Scene photo from Connor McCarthy
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 12:43 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a shooting that injured one person under the Burnside Bridge.

Just before 12 p.m. on Friday, officers were called out to Northwest Naito Parkway and West Burnside Street on the report of a shooting. Police said a man was shot and seriously injured. The victim has been taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Police said one person was detained at the scene. No arrests have been made at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

NW Naito Parkway will be closed between Northwest Couch Street and Southwest Ash Street during the investigation.

