Man seriously injured in shooting under Burnside Bridge

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a shooting that injured one person under the Burnside Bridge.

Just before 12 p.m. on Friday, officers were called out to Northwest Naito Parkway and West Burnside Street on the report of a shooting. Police said a man was shot and seriously injured. The victim has been taken to an area hospital for treatment.

On the scene of a reported shooting underneath the west side of the Burnside Bridge. We’re still waiting to learn more from @PortlandPolice . @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/tEJaMcuNbB — Connor McCarthy (@conr_mccarthy) April 8, 2022

Police said one person was detained at the scene. No arrests have been made at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

NW Naito Parkway will be closed between Northwest Couch Street and Southwest Ash Street during the investigation.

