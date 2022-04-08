McMinnville police investigating two robberies at same convenience store

MCMINNVILLE, Ore. (KPTV) - The McMinnville Police Department is investigating two robberies that happened at the same convenience store.

The first robbery happened on March 10 at the 7-Eleven, located at 901 Southwest Baker Street. Police said a man entered the store, handed the cashier a note indicating he had a gun, but no firearm was seen.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic man, about 18 to 23 years old, about 5 feet to 5 feet 2 inches tall, skinny build. He was wearing a gray jacket with a pocket over the left breast, a black shirt under the jacket, very baggy shorts, black leggings, and white Adidas low-top shoes. He was also wearing a black cap under the pulled-up hood of the jacket, and the cap still had the hologram sticker stuck on the top of the brim. Police said the suspect wore a mask over his face, but a tattoo was visible on the outside of one of his eyes.

The second robbery happened at about 12:20 a.m. on Thursday at the same 7-Eleven. Again, a man entered the store, presented a note demanding money and indicated he had a gun. A firearm was not seen and the suspect left with unknown amount of cash.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic man, mid-20s to early 30s, about 5 feet 5 inches tall, and weighed about 150 pounds. He was wearing a multi-colored plaid coat/shirt over a gray or dark colored hooded sweatshirt, and he had the hood pulled up over his head. He also wore a mask that covered part of his face, but a tattoo was visible near or under his eye(s), according to police.

Surveillance images from the robberies were not provided by McMinnville police.

Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to contact non-emergency dispatch at 503-434-6500 and ask to speak with either Officer Schwartz (incident on 03/10; case #22-0909), or Officer Carrillo (incident on 04/07; case #22-1245).

