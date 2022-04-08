More Showers & Sunbreaks Saturday

Boy does today feel like a big change from the beautiful weather yesterday. Temperatures have hovered in the mid 50s through the day and we’ve seen gray skies mixed with sunshine and a few showers. Tonight, we’ll see a few showers, but they’ll be pretty scattered and we won’t see much wet weather late or through the night.

We’ll see some showers pick up again tomorrow morning and see scattered showers through the day tomorrow with more sunbreaks. Highs tomorrow will be even cooler than today, topping out in the low 50s. Things will get interesting overnight into Sunday morning. We’ll see snow levels dropping to around 1,000 ft., or possibly even closer to sea level for Monday morning. Early in the morning or late at night Sunday through Monday, we have a chance of seeing snow mixed in with our precipitation, or even light accumulations in the foothills. However, snow sticking at sea level is very unlikely this time of year.

We will see snow showers up on the mountain through the weekend, and travelers should plan on winter driving conditions.

By the middle of next week, temperatures will slowly warm into the mid-50s, which is still below average. We’ll see some showers nearly every day, but no big soakers in this forecast.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.