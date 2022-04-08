Advertisement

Person dies after shooting in downtown Portland

Scene photo from downtown Portland
Scene photo from downtown Portland
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 5:25 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - One person was killed in a shooting in the downtown area Thursday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Just after 10 p.m., Central Precinct officers were called out to a report of a shooting near Northwest Burnside Street and Northwest 6th Avenue. Officers arrived and found a person who had been shot.

Police said the victim did not survive their injuries. Their name has not been released at this time.

The Homicide Unit is leading the investigation. No additional details about the investigation have been released by police at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Jeff Sharpe at jeff.sharp@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-9773, or Detective Michael Jones at Michael.jones@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0418.

