Advertisement

Police: Person found dead in parking lot after shooting in Hillsboro

Scene photo
Scene photo(Hillsboro Police Department)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 6:08 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - An investigation is underway after a person was shot and killed early Friday morning, according to the Hillsboro Police Department.

Police said they received a 911 call at about 4:11 a.m. on reports of gunfire and yelling in the area of Southeast 10th Avenue and Southeast Baseline Street. Officers arrived to the scene and found the body of a male in his teens or early 20s in the Les Schwab parking lot.

The scene has been taped off, and the investigation is ongoing. No additional details have been released by police at this time.

This is developing news. FOX 12 Oregon will update this story when new information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

22 apartment units impacted by fire in Lake Oswego; man treated for burns
22 apartment units impacted by fire in Lake Oswego; man treated for burns
Drone image of the apartment fire
22 apartment units impacted by fire in Lake Oswego; man treated for burns
Scene photo from downtown Portland
Person dies after shooting in downtown Portland
'She will die': Dog in need of medication stolen from Seattle couple's car in downtown Portland
'She will die': Dog in need of medication stolen from Seattle couple's car in downtown Portland