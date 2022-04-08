Police: Person found dead in parking lot after shooting in Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - An investigation is underway after a person was shot and killed early Friday morning, according to the Hillsboro Police Department.

Police said they received a 911 call at about 4:11 a.m. on reports of gunfire and yelling in the area of Southeast 10th Avenue and Southeast Baseline Street. Officers arrived to the scene and found the body of a male in his teens or early 20s in the Les Schwab parking lot.

The scene has been taped off, and the investigation is ongoing. No additional details have been released by police at this time.

This is developing news. FOX 12 Oregon will update this story when new information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.