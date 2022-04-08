Portland to cut ties with company responsible for planting nearly 1 million trees in the city

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A local organization that’s planted almost one million trees across the state says the city of Portland decided not to renew it’s contract. This comes after a recent report by Portland Parks & Recreation that states the city’s tree canopy is declining at a rapid rate.

Friends of Trees is a nonprofit organization that’s been around since 1989 according to Executive Director Yashar Vasef.

“We are a regional organization that believes in bringing the community together to plant trees,” said Vasef. “It’s so much more than the trees being planted. There are so many qualitative outcomes. We really believe that through these events that we are bringing the community together, activating climate activists of today and tomorrow, especially with the youth that comes out. Through the course of our 33 years, we have planted around 900,000 trees and native shrubs in our region.”

Friends of Trees has been contracted with the city of Portland through the Bureau of Environmental Services for the last 14 years. Vasef says the organization has loved to work with the city to plant around 40,000 in the city, particularly in low-income areas, but that the city doesn’t plan on renewing the contract when it expires this summer.

“We understand that contracts end, but what we are disappointed to see if that there are no dedicated funding whatsoever out there from the city of Portland for the next planting season beginning in the fall,” said Vasef. “With the canopy loss report that just came out and what we are seeing in the community, especially in East Portland with the heat wave, it really feels like a time where the city should be prioritizing tree planting and providing opportunities to any organization that aims to do that because it seriously is an equity issue and we saw that with the deaths in East Portland last summer.”

In March, Portland Parks & Recreation released a report stating that canopy trees have been declining since 2015, the first decline since 2000. The report is done every five years and states the total canopy loss is 823 acres. 523 of those acres are in residential zones. It’s gone from 30.7% to 29.8% over the past five years. To put it in perspective, it’s a net loss of the size of Mt. Tabor Park each year. PP&R said it’s not something that happens regularly, and they called it, disappointing and surprising.

“We feel like it’s an all hand on deck situation,” said Vasef. “The government, community, organizations need to come together and prioritize the canopy in order to mitigate some of the tragic outcomes that could continue to happen, especially in future heat waves.”

Vasef says Friends of Trees will continue it’s work in other cities and parts of the region. They have two events planned in Tualatin and Beaverton this weekend.

Fox 12 did reach out to the City of Portland Bureau of Environmental Services, which provided the following statement:

“The Bureau of Environmental Services (BES) has held multiple contracts with Friends of Trees, focused on planting street trees throughout the city. The most recent contract was a five-year contract set to expire at the end of 2021. The end of this contract coincided with the development of a street tree planting program by the Urban Forestry division at Portland Parks and Recreation. This program included an on-call contract between Urban Forestry and Friends of Trees. With Urban Forestry’s new commitment to street tree plantings, BES saw an opportunity to shift its tree planting focus to private property, specifically commercial, industrial, and multifamily properties. The positive responses BES received from partnering business and property owners has been heartwarming - they are just as dedicated to the tree canopy and climate resilience as BES. To ensure a smooth transition of planting efforts from the right-of-way (street trees) to private property, BES extended the 5-year contract with Friends of Trees, adding $675,000 and moving the end date to June 30, 2022. Friends of Trees is anticipated to earn the full amount in their contract. BES is passionate about ensuring a healthy watershed for our community and recognizes the tree canopy is integral to those goals.”

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.