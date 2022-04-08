Advertisement

Reward offered to help find Vancouver teenager missing since February

Provided photos of Rutherford.
Provided photos of Rutherford.(Vancouver Police Department)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 3:01 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A reward is being offered to help find a 14-year-old girl missing from Vancouver since February.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon, along with the Vancouver Police Department, is asking for the public’s help finding 14-year-old Rachael Rose Rutherford. She was last seen Feb. 28 in the area of Northeast 112th Avenue and Northeast Burton Road in Vancouver.

Rutherford is 5-feet, two inches and about 110 pounds. She has hazel eyes and usually light brown to blonde hair, which most recently was dyed blue. She has a mole on her chin, just below her lip.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers rewards of up to $2,500 for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous. Tips can be submitted here.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Scene photo from Connor McCarthy
Man dies in shooting under Burnside Bridge
Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best...
Will Smith gets 10-year Oscars ban for Chris Rock slap
Police: Young man found dead in parking lot after shooting in Hillsboro
Police: Young man found dead in parking lot after shooting in Hillsboro
Police Lights
McMinnville police investigating two robberies at same convenience store