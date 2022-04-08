Reward offered to help find Vancouver teenager missing since February

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A reward is being offered to help find a 14-year-old girl missing from Vancouver since February.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon, along with the Vancouver Police Department, is asking for the public’s help finding 14-year-old Rachael Rose Rutherford. She was last seen Feb. 28 in the area of Northeast 112th Avenue and Northeast Burton Road in Vancouver.

Rutherford is 5-feet, two inches and about 110 pounds. She has hazel eyes and usually light brown to blonde hair, which most recently was dyed blue. She has a mole on her chin, just below her lip.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers rewards of up to $2,500 for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous. Tips can be submitted here.

