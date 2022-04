GERVAIS, Ore. (KPTV) - Winter is on the way out and spring is on the way, so it’s time to spruce up your garden.

Back after two years, Gardenpalooza is at a new location at Bauman’s Farm and Garden in Gervais.

Winter is on the way out and spring is on the way, so it's time to spruce up your garden.

FOX 12′s Ayo Elise has more with a behind the scenes look at Gardenpalooza.

For more information about Gardenpalooza, click here.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.