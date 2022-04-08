TURNING COOLER, WINTRY MIX POSSIBLE THIS WEEKEND

Good morning! A weak cold front is sliding through the region early on this Friday, with steady rain and breezy conditions developing near the front. This cold front will move east of I-5 between 5:00 A.M. to 6:00 A.M., bringing an end to the steady rain. Expect to see a lot of sunshine, but some bubbly cumulus clouds mixed in later on. A shower or two can’t be ruled out across our western valleys, but most of the “post-frontal showers” should focus along the Coast Range and Cascades. Today will be much cooler than yesterday with highs struggling to reach 60 degrees.

A shortwave will push in on Saturday, enhancing the showers a bit more. I suspect we’ll have more frequent showers passing through our western valleys, but there will still be plenty of sunbreaks in between. It will be even cooler Saturday afternoon with highs in the low to mid 50s. Our weather turns a bit more interesting starting Saturday night as snow levels drop to about 1,000 feet. Any showers that pass through could bring dustings of snow to foothill locations in northwest Oregon & southwest Washington. Heavier showers could also briefly lower snow levels below 1,000 feet. Don’t be surprised if you see a few mixed showers or wet snow closer to sea level. The best chance of that happening will be late Saturday & early Sunday, as well as late Sunday and early Monday.

Temperatures will gradually warm up by mid next week, but the pattern remains unsettled. Each day presents at least a chance of showers.

Have a great Friday!

