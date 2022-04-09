Body of missing snowboarder found on Mt. Hood

HOOD RIVER COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The body of a snowboarder missing since Tuesday night on Mount Hood was recovered on Saturday morning, the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office said late Friday afternoon, the Mt. Hood Meadows ski patrol found evidence that a body was buried in avalanche debris in Clark Creek in the Heather Canyon area. Much of this area is rated black or double black diamond. Due to the approaching darkness and technical recovery, an operation was scheduled for Saturday morning.

Around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, ski patrol members and members of the sheriff’s office removed the body from the creek. The operation, which required a rope team, took about two hours. Authorities identified the body as 30-year-old Ryan Mather of Aloha, who had been missing since Tuesday.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Ryan’s family,” Hood River County Sheriff Matt English said in a news release. “This has been an incredibly difficult and heart-wrenching five days for them. We are extremely thankful to all of the agencies and organizations that helped search for Ryan and ultimately recover him for his family.”

The sheriff’s office said searchers faced a variety of weather and snow conditions in the highly technical terrain during the search period. Much of the area was under active avalanche warning, making the search more dangerous.

Several agencies assisted the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office since the beginning of the search.

