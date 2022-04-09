DUII driver crashes into utility pole

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - A man crashed into a utility pole early Saturday morning at Southwest 165th Avenue and Southwest Pike Street in Aloha, according to the Washington Country Sheriff’s office.

The man then left the car and ran away from the scene. He was tracked down by deputies and a Beaverton Police canine.

The suspect was caught and arrested on DUII charges as well as other charges.

Police have not yet released the name of the suspect or what the other charges were.

This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when more information is available.

This driver crashed into a utility pole early this morning at SW 165th Ave. and SW Pike Street in Aloha. He ran from the scene and was tracked down by graveyard deputies and a @BeavertonPolice K9. He was arrested for DUII and several other charges. pic.twitter.com/4q7z4kT6L1 — Washington County Sheriff’s Office (Oregon) (@WCSOOregon) April 9, 2022

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.