Much Cooler Weekend, Light Showers Saturday

Starting today, we are going to be in a much cooler weather pattern and have the potential to see some snowflakes this weekend.

Today will be a partly cloudy day for much of the day. We expect to see scattered showers starting mid-morning through the first part of the afternoon. But by evening, things will be mostly dry and skies will be sunnier. Highs today are only expected to reach the upper 40s to low 50s thanks to some cool air from the north. Showers will pick up again late tonight and we will see a wetter day tomorrow.

Overnight Sunday into Monday is where the “excitement” could come. With snow levels dropping very low for this time of year, we have the potential to see snow mixed in with the rain late Sunday night into Monday morning. While we may see snow, the chance of it actually sticking at sea level is extremely low. However, we could see sticking snow in the foothills, closer to 1,000-1,500 feet. From there Monday looks to be a pretty wet and rainy day, with highs right around 50.

We will see showers continuing for the rest of the week, becoming much later Wednesday through Friday. During this time it looks like we could get some much drier periods, with just a few showers passing by at times, but the threat of showers is still there each day. Temperatures will slowly climb to the mid 50s by the end of the week.

