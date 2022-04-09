OSP asking for public tips on I-5 shooting in Salem

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon State Police is asking for tips from the public on two cars involved in a shooting on I-5 in Salem on Friday morning.

OSP said just before 9 a.m. Friday, troopers responded to a shooting on I-5 south near Portland Road Northeast in Salem. They said an argument between two drivers lead to a shooting.

OSP is asking for the public’s assistance in the investigation. Anyone who saw either involved car, a silver 2013 Nissan Juke four-door crossover or a dark blue 2012 Chevrolet Caprice four-door sedan, is asked to call police. The cars were traveling between Wilsonville and Salem. OSP can be reached at 800-442-0776 or *677 from a mobile phone.

2012 Chevrolet Caprice (OSP)

2013 Nissan Juke (OSP)

OSP is not releasing the names of the suspects involved.

