Saturday Market vendor hopes recent gun violence doesn’t deter visitors

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Another shooting Friday morning killed another Portlander in Old Town. This time, it was under the Burnside bridge, just yards from where vendors set up for the Portland Saturday Market.

“It’s really unfortunate what’s happening here in Portland but it’s becoming part of everyday life and we hope this will end soon,” Mohamad Matar said.

Matar owns Beirut Cafe and has been a vendor at the Saturday Market since 1992. He said this latest shooting didn’t faze him.

“We get used to the problems happening downtown and during the day it’s actually really safe,” he said. “Nothing to be worried about.”

He said the Saturday Market is like his second home. His daughter was almost born there, and he and his wife had their honeymoon there too.

“I love this area,” Matar said. “I love the crowd. I love the people.”

Despite the recent shootings, he hopes people won’t be afraid to come out and support local vendors like him this weekend.

“You can come down here, meet the chef, meet the artist,” he said. “We are here despite what’s happening, and we love to see everybody come down here and support us and not to worry about anything that’s happening. It’s really safe. Don’t let one incident keep you away from downtown Portland. It’s a beautiful city and does need your support.”

The market is only open on Saturdays this season from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.