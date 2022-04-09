Keizer woman in ‘manic’ mental health crisis arrested after chase on Oregon coast

NEWPORT, Ore. (KPTV) - A 66-year-old woman in a mental health crisis lead officers on a nearly 10-mile chase in Lincoln County before being arrested Friday afternoon, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office said just after 2 p.m. Friday, a deputy attempted to help a disabled car stopped on Highway 101 on the Depoe Bay Bridge. The driver sped away before the deputy could assist. The driver continued southbound within posted speed limits and traffic laws.

The deputy requested the assistance of Oregon State Police and the Newport Police Department as the car increased in speed. An OSP sergeant used stop sticks to flatten one of the driver’s tires, which began to slow her down.

As the chase entered Newport, the deputy assessed the situation and saw the driver was an older female whose body language, demeanor and driving habits led him to believe she was experiencing an active mental health crisis. Newport police also used stop sticks, which flattened another one of the driver’s tires. Officers boxed her in in the 6200 block of North Coast Highway.

The sheriff’s office said the woman showed no intent to surrender. Her doors were locked, and her windows were rolled up. Officers attempted to break her windows to take her into custody and saw she was using a sheetrock saw to attempt to cut herself. Officers used a taser through a broken window to prevent her from harming herself. They were able to unlock a door and take her into custody.

The woman has been identified as 66-year-old Patricia Casterline of Keizer. The sheriff’s office said she showed signs and symptoms of being in an active manic mental health crisis.

Casterline was taken to a hospital for evaluation and then to the Lincoln County Jail. She is facing charges related to the chase and two warrants from Marion County. Law enforcement advised the Lincoln County Mental Health Department of the situation.

