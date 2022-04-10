1 woman dead, another injured after shooting in downtown Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - One woman is dead, and another is injured after a shooting in downtown Portland on Sunday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB said at 10:15 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a shooting near Southwest Clay Street and Southwest 12th Avenue. When they arrived, they found a woman who was shot. She was taken to a hospital, where she later died. Officers said another woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

PPB said a person has been taken into custody as part of the investigation.

A FOX 12 crew at the scene said police were investigating in the Hamilton West apartments.

Homicide detectives are responding. If anyone has information, you’re asked to contact detective Jeff Pontius at Jeffery.Pontius@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0433 or detective Steve Gandy at Stephen.Gandy@portlandoregon.gov.

