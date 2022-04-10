April Snow Showers Possible By Monday Morning

Tonight is the night that many will be keeping their eyes on the forecast! We’re tracking the possibility of lowland snow as a low-pressure system arrives tonight.

Through the first part of today, we really won’t see too much rain. We have a chance of some showers through lunchtime, but then should dry out for much of the afternoon. By evening though, we see the return of showers and things will be turning wetter. By tomorrow morning, temperatures will be around the mid 30s and precipitation could be heavy enough to drive our snow levels down pretty low. We are expecting light accumulations around 1,000-1,500 feet. However, a dusting of snow to light accumulations could be possible below that level if precipitation is heavy enough. A dusting would be possible in the Portland metro, most likely in areas like Clark and Columbia County. If anything were to stick, it will not last long though, as temperatures will rise.

We will also see snow in our mountain ranges during this time and into Eastern Oregon. A winter storm warning is in effect for the Cascades through tomorrow morning and a winter weather advisory will be in effect for the coast range. Both will receive a nice snowfall in the higher elevations and travel through either could be very difficult. We will also see winds increasing into tomorrow morning, increasing the possibility of some blowing snow at times.

Beyond tomorrow morning, we will continue to see a cool and showery period for the rest of the week. Temperatures are unseasonably cool through the week. Highs will range from the upper 40s to mid 50s.

