Crews battle 2-alarm business fire in Newberg

NEWBERG, Ore. (KPTV) - Firefighters are battling a large fire at a business in Newberg early Sunday morning.

Springbrook Update: Crews continue battling the commercial building fire. Cause unknown; investigator is on scene. Please continue avoiding the area. #pdxtraffic #pdxalerts @NewbergDundeePD @MacFireOR Yamhill, Dayton and Dundee FD also on scene. pic.twitter.com/Ca7sYjw7mi — TVF&R (@TVFR) April 10, 2022

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said just before 3 a.m. Sunday, firefighters responded to the DCI building in the 300 block of Springbrook Road in Newberg. When they arrived, they found the building fully engulfed in flames. They had to call a second alarm to bring in more resources.

DCI is a family-owned business that manufacturers dental equipment.

Springbrook Road footage of the fire early on.



Crews are gaining control of the fire and focusing on hot spots. Cause still unknown. @NewbergDundeePD @OregonDOT @MacFireOR and Dundee Fire assisting. pic.twitter.com/GoEYsxQ04p — TVF&R (@TVFR) April 10, 2022

Just after 5 a.m., crews said they are gaining control of the fire and focusing on hotspots.

TVF&R said the cause of the fire is under investigation. It said the building is a total loss.

