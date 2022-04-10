Advertisement

Crews battle 2-alarm business fire in Newberg

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 8:44 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEWBERG, Ore. (KPTV) - Firefighters are battling a large fire at a business in Newberg early Sunday morning.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said just before 3 a.m. Sunday, firefighters responded to the DCI building in the 300 block of Springbrook Road in Newberg. When they arrived, they found the building fully engulfed in flames. They had to call a second alarm to bring in more resources.

DCI is a family-owned business that manufacturers dental equipment.

Just after 5 a.m., crews said they are gaining control of the fire and focusing on hotspots.

TVF&R said the cause of the fire is under investigation. It said the building is a total loss.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

