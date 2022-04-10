Highway 18 closed east of McMinnville after crash, fire

MCMINNVILLE, Ore. (KPTV) - Highway 18 east of McMinnville is currently closed due to a crash on Sunday afternoon, the Oregon Department of Transportation said.

ODOT said as of 12:15 p.m. Sunday, Highway 18 is closed at milepost 49. The location is two miles east of McMinnville near Southeast Cruickshank Road. ODOT said the closure is because of a crash and vehicle fire.

ODOT asks drivers to take alternate routes and avoid the area. It did not give an estimated time of reopening.

There was no information available about any injuries or the vehicles involved.

This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when more information is available.

