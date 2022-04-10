Possibility of Spring snow in low elevations

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - With expected snowfall over the next few days, the Oregon Department of Transportation said maintenance crews have been preparing all day and are ready to go in case they are needed.

ODOT said they expect this to be a light event but have the deicer trucks out and ready to go. They also have plows and sanding trucks ready if they are needed.

They will be looking at the areas of higher elevation for Portland, up around Sylvan and the West Hills, as well as the coastal range and into the Cascades: Sandy, and Government Camp are the areas ODOT said they are most concerned about.

This type of weather is unusual for this time of the year, but they remind everyone to be prepared.

Before your commute, check trip check or the ODOT cameras. Make sure you have enough gas in your car and your windshield wipers are working. Pack some extra water and snacks in case you get stuck on the road for a little while.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.