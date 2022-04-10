Scattered showers Sunday with a chance for late lowland snow

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) -

It was a mostly dry day here in the metro area with a good mix of clouds and sunshine and perhaps a passing shower. It was cool out there, low to mid 50s is where our highs ended up in the Portland metro. Our total rainfall in Portland was less than a tenth of an inch, but it was quite a bit wetter along the northern coast-- around three tenths of an inch of rain recorded in that area. We are seeing more precipitation heading our way on the radar, but after it passes over us overnight we should have a mostly dry start to our Sunday. Scattered showers will be increasing in frequency throughout the day, and it’s looking to be a pretty wet Sunday evening. Late Sunday into early Monday is when we’re tracking the possibility of snow in the lowlands. We could see sticking snow in the foothills and perhaps a dusting in the higher elevations of the metro area as our snow level falls to about 1,000 feet.

A lot of snow is expected to fall in the North Oregon and South Washington Cascades, with a winter weather advisory in place for areas above 2,000 feet until 5 p.m. Monday. Between now and then, anywhere from 10 to 30 inches of snow could accumulate. Plan for winter travel conditions on the passes. Snow levels will be climbing a bit on Monday so we should be back to rain that day in the valleys, but temperatures will remain cooler than average with highs around 50 degrees.

The weak, unorganized systems continue to roll through the region through the rest of the week, bringing us more scattered showers. It looks like we could start to dry out by the end of the week and into next weekend, with temperatures climbing back into the mid-50s.

