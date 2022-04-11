Former Portland gang member sentenced to prison for illegal possession of firearm

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A former member of the Hoover Criminal Gang in Portland was sentenced to federal prison on Monday for illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office - District of Oregon.

Javontae Nabien Gibson, 28, received a three-year federal prison sentenced on Monday. He was also sentenced to three years of supervised released.

The U.S. attorney’s office, citing court documents, said as part of a federal racketeering investigation of the Hoover Criminal Gang, law enforcement obtained photos that Gibson was posting online as advertisements for the sale of firearms and drugs.

A search warrant was executed in Aug. 2020 at Gibson’s northeast Portland apartment. Investigators found a seized six handguns, two rifles, more than a dozen magazines, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, and about $5,000 in cash, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

Gibson pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

This case was investigated by the Portland Police Bureau, Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, Gresham Police Department, and FBI. It was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon.

