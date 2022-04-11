Head-on crash on highway 126 leaves 1 dead

LANE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A head-on collision on Highway 126 near milepost 35 left one man dead Sunday, according to Oregon State police

Just before noon, a dark blue Honda Civic was driving west bound on HWY 126 when it left its lane and hit an eastbound Toyota Tundra. Witnesses said the Honda was driving very fast in a no pass zone around a blind corner. The front of the Toyota hit the Honda’s passenger side in a T-bone.

The driver of the Honda Civic, 18-year-old Colton Kenneth Rice of Monroe, died in the crash. The four occupants of the Toyota Tundra were all taken to the hospital and are expected to recover.

The highway was shut down for four hours while Oregon State Police investigated.

