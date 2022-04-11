Lowland snow for Monday morning commute

(KPTV) - Happy Monday everyone. It feels like a really bad, really late April Fool’s joke, but it is snowing in lots of areas in the state this morning. The Portland metro is officially under a winter weather advisory until 10:00 this morning. Areas of the metro will see snow to a rain snow mix to just rain this morning. Radar is showing mainly rain to the southeast portions of the metro with snow north and west. Some areas could see some brief accumulations.

Most major roads will likely just be wet and not snow/ice covered. The biggest issue for travelers will be over the cascade passes and at times this morning over the coast range passes. Here in the metro we will see any areas of snow this morning make a switch over to just rain with a high of 44 degrees.

As far as the rest of the week goes, no more snow in our forecast but not exactly ideal for warm weather lovers. Plan on shower chances every day through Saturday with occasional sun breaks. Highs tomorrow through Saturday will go from the upper 40s, gradually warming to the mid 50s. Over night lows will cool to the upper 30s to low 40s. Sunday is our next best chance of a dry day with partly cloudy skies and a high of 59 degrees.

Snow fall amounts around the state will be 7-13 inches up at Mt. Hood, 1-4 inches in the gorge.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.