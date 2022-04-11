More Active Weather Through First Half of Week

What an eventful day! Across the metro we saw some major snow totals. This was the first time we’ve ever had measurable snowfall at PDX in April and Mother Nature really wanted to make this record stand out. We saw totals like more than 5″ in Sandy and Gresham and 7″ in Happy Valley and Camas. Washougal recorded 11″!

We are not out of the clear for snow either. We will continue to have very active weather for the next few days. Tonight, we are seeing a drier evening and could even see our skies clearing out quite a bit by later tonight. Overnight is when we will see the return of showers. Our snow levels will be quite low again, between 500-1,000 feet through tomorrow morning, so we could wake up to more snow falling, likely as a mixed precipitation tomorrow. It shouldn’t look anything like today. Precipitation looks to be much lighter tomorrow and accumulations on the valley floor are unlikely. Light accumulations are possible in the hills and foothills again though. Tomorrow afternoon we will see showers through the day and the possibility of some thunderstorms. Highs will again be in the mid-40s.

Overnight Tuesday into Wednesday we are seeing a better chance of some snow on the valley floor again. Snow levels will be close to valley floors and temperatures will be around freezing. Wednesday morning could bring light snow accumulations again but should not be nearly as heavy as this morning. We will monitor this closely!

Beyond Wednesday, the chance of seeing snow again is quite unlikely. We should just see rain showers Wednesday afternoon and light showers Thursday. Friday should be a mostly dry day, but some late showers are possible. Saturday will be another wet day, but the end of the weekend and first day of next week look to be dry! We will also see temperatures gradually warming for the end of the weekend and should be back in the low 60s by early next week.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.