Record-setting April snowfall leads to school closures, delays

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Snow has fallen around the Portland metro area and is sticking to roads across the region Monday morning, prompting many school districts to start late or cancel school.

Snow showers began pushing their way across western Washington and northwest Oregon overnight.

This snowfall has broken records. Previously, the latest snow happened at Portland International Airport on March 25, 1965, and the latest measurable snow in downtown Portland was April 1, 1935.

Portland Intl. Airport just smashed the record for latest measurable snowfall. Before today, it was March 25th!



New record: April 11th. #PDX #ORwx https://t.co/SLOpCl9xGA — Jeff Forgeron (@WeatherJefe) April 11, 2022

As soon as snow was put in the forecast, the Oregon Department of Transportation began preparing just like they do in winter. ODOT expects it to be a light event, but have deicer trucks, even plows and sand trucks, ready to go.

ODOT said they’ll be monitoring the higher elevations for the metro area like Sylvan Hill, West Hills, the Coast Range and Government Camp.

Multiple school districts in the region are starting late due to weather conditions, including Beaverton, Tigard-Tualatin, Molalla River, and Hillsboro. A few districts have also closed for the day, including Longview, Woodland, Vernonia, Clatskanie, and Corbett.

