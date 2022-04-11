Tracking April lowland snow for the Monday morning commute

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) -

After a drier start, showers started pushing into our area Sunday afternoon, but it’s been quite light. As of 6:30 p.m., we’re not even up to a tenth of an inch of rain in Portland. It was an even cooler day out there, with an official high temperature of 47 degrees at PDX.

A strong low pressure system is going to make things interesting for us tonight and tomorrow morning-- just in time for the morning commute. As it dips into the 30s tonight, the snow level will gradually fall below 1,000 feet, which means rain will switch over to snow in our local foothills. That snow level just keeps dropping as we get closer to sunrise, so it’s looking like we will see wet snow falling below 500 feet with some trace to minor snow accumulations possible near sea level.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for the Portland metro area from 3 a.m. until 10 a.m. tomorrow, which is when we see the best chances for wet snow falling. Then, that April sun starts to warm our temps back up. The ground is warm enough that most of the snow that falls should melt on impact (especially on heavily trafficked roadways), but if we get at least an hour or more of steady snowfall, that ground temperature could get cold enough for things to stick around longer.

The best atmospheric conditions for heavy, wet snow at the lowest elevations look to be over interior southwest Washington, but anywhere from Ridgefield down to Woodburn along that I-5 corridor could see flakes flying. I imagine people will see at least a dusting on decks, rooftops, etc.

If we DO get measurable snow at PDX or downtown, it would officially be the latest snowfall on record. The “latest snow” happened at PDX on March 25, 1965. The latest measurable snowfall in downtown Portland was even longer ago-- April 1, 1935. If you live above 500′, it’s possible you see 2-4 inches of accumulation. Elevations above 1,000 ft. in the Coast Range and Cascade Foothills could see 5-12 inches or more.

We’re still tracking cold showers for the rest of the week beyond Monday, but it won’t be as heavy as tomorrow morning. We may finally be breaking out of the low pressure pattern and drying out by the end of the week, with temperatures still cool (mid 50s) but closer to average as we wrap up next weekend.

