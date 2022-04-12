Advertisement

1 injured in early morning apartment fire in SE Portland

Photo from the scene
Photo from the scene(Portland Fire & Rescue)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 7:17 AM PDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The cause of an apartment fire in southeast Portland that displaced several people early Tuesday morning is under investigation.

Just before 3:30 a.m., Portland Fire & Rescue crews responded to an apartment fire in the 12500 block of Southeast Stark Street. When crews arrived to the scene, they found smoke and fire coming from a first floor unit of a two-story apartment complex.

Firefighters extinguished the fire, which caused damage to surrounding apartment units. PF&R said one person was injured. The extent of their injuries is not known at this time.

Seven people have been displaced and are being helped by the American Red Cross.

An investigator with PF&R is working to determine the cause of the fire.

