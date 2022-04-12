1 injured in early morning apartment fire in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The cause of an apartment fire in southeast Portland that displaced several people early Tuesday morning is under investigation.

Just before 3:30 a.m., Portland Fire & Rescue crews responded to an apartment fire in the 12500 block of Southeast Stark Street. When crews arrived to the scene, they found smoke and fire coming from a first floor unit of a two-story apartment complex.

Firefighters extinguished the fire, which caused damage to surrounding apartment units. PF&R said one person was injured. The extent of their injuries is not known at this time.

Seven people have been displaced and are being helped by the American Red Cross.

An investigator with PF&R is working to determine the cause of the fire.

