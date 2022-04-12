Another Chance For Wet Snow Wednesday Morning

Some active weather today, with thunderstorms, hail, graupel, even some light snow. We continue to see a chance of thunderstorms until about sunset.

Tonight, another system arrives bringing wet weather in the form of rain showers, but overnight those rain showers will likely transition to snow. The precipitation could again bring our snow levels down to valley floors and we could see accumulating wet and heavy snow. This has the potential to bring down tree limbs again and potentially cause power outages in the morning. It could also make a mess of the morning commute again. From the central Willamette Valley and north into SW Washington we could see accumulations between a trace to 2″ of snow. This would again break the record that was set yesterday for the latest measurable snow at PDX.

By late morning we see a decrease in showers and transition to just rain, snow should melt away by lunchtime. Tomorrow afternoon we also see a slight chance for isolated thunderstorms. We dry out tomorrow night and see skies clearing in the evening. A few showers will linger into Thursday. We also have a chance of seeing a wintry mix Thursday morning, but showers look to be very light and isolated.

Friday should be mainly dry and slightly warmer, but we still see a chance for a light shower. Showers will pick back up Saturday, but conditions dry for Sunday.

Sunday will finally see the return of more seasonable temperatures, with highs right around 60. We should be dry Sunday. Monday will turn wet later in the day and some showers are expected Tuesday as well.

