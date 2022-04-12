Camas couple delivers 10 suitcases full of donations to Ukrainian refugees

CAMAS, Wash. (KPTV) - From children’s artwork to major monetary donations, people of all ages are working together to send support to the people of Ukraine. A Camas couple just returned from the country after taking that aid overseas.

Randal and Sabra Killen, former residents of Corvallis, spent decades getting to know Uzhhorad, Ukraine through the Corvallis Sister City Association.

“This is my 20th year to go. I’ve been going since 1999,” said Sabra.

The couple just returned from their latest trip to Ukraine. They told FOX 12 this time was very different.

“Everyone looks really tired, really tired. They just don’t look their vibrant self,” Randal said.

The couple made the trip from Portland to Slovakia to deliver aid from the Corvallis Refugee Fund to those at the border of Ukraine.

“It’s heartbreaking, because you see your friends that are really, you know, actively involved in their communities and their families, and now we’re seeing a lot of depression, fried nerves, and sadness of the horrible things that are going on,” said Sabra.

The couple traveled with 10 suitcases full of items from medical supplies to over-the-counter medicine, even thermal underwear requested by some Ukrainian troops. Plus, the funds to buy tens of thousands of dollars worth of items to help build makeshift shelters.

“We took the mattresses to one of the centers and then they distributed the mattresses from there,” said Randal. “Everything we had purchased we were able to see them being used.”

The Killens delivered 10 suitcases full of supplies to Ukrainian refugees (Randall and Sabra Killen)

The Killens told FOX 12 the border city of Uzhhorad is considered one of the safest in the country right now, but is now struggling with overcrowding from refugees and the imminent threat of what each day could bring.

“The worst part was leaving. That night we left, we were stuck at the border and the air sirens, they went off and then all the lights went out, and you feel terrible for them having to be there in that,” Randal said. “That’s their everyday life because it goes everyday.”

There was some joy to be found on the faces of children.

“It was like Santa. We could bring gifts to children” said Sabra.

The couple delivered hundreds of drawings made by elementary students in Corvallis with words of hope in their own language.

“The kids loved them. Some of the kids had drawn and written Ukrainian, and so they were like ‘we can read this,’ and so that was exciting for them to think that a child in the US had taken the time out drawn a picture and had given it to them,” Sabra said.

From brightly colored drawings to handmade blankets, Sabra and Randal said they felt lucky to be able to deliver a deep sense of support from a community far away, and let them know there are people who care.

“It’s part of the human race to want to be able to help everybody out. It doesn’t matter if you’re from another country, were here for you and we want to help you out,” said Sabra.

The Killens told FOX 12 they plan to go back to the country next month. They said they’ve raised more than $250,000 with the Corvallis Ukraine Refugee Fund. While refugees await permanent housing, many are staying at temporary shelters for anywhere between a few hours to weeks.

The Corvallis Sister Cities Association is sending volunteers to help in Ukraine. If you would like to learn more about the sister cities or donate, click here.

