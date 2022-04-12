Advertisement

Dregs Vodka is having a real impact one cocktail at a time

By Ayo Elise
Apr. 12, 2022
PORTLAND, Ore (KPTV) – Dregs Vodka isn’t your average an Oregon-based vodka brand because not only is it made locally, it also supports low income youth throughout Oregon!

Dregs is widely available across the state, and they have a tasting room, Tini’s, right here in the Rose City. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise stopped by Tini’s to learn more about what Dregs is all about.

To learn more about Dregs check them out here.

Tini's in Portland
Tini's in Portland(KPTV)

