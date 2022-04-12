FREQUENT SHOWERS TODAY, LOWERING SNOW LEVEL TONIGHT

Good morning! It’s another chilly Spring morning, and quite showery as well! Temperatures are in the 30s and low 40s as I write this discussion (around 3:15 A.M.). This morning won’t be nearly as impactful as what we experienced on Monday. However, the showers that are passing through are producing heavy downpours at times. Even though our snow level is around 1,000-1,500 feet, a heavy shower or two could briefly knock our snow level down to about 500 feet. Mixed precipitation will be possible through the mid-morning, but roads should just be wet below 500 feet. Some dustings could occur near 1,000 feet, but snow accumulation should really stay confined to elevations above that mark. Our snow level will climb to about 1,500 feet later today. In addition, the lower atmosphere will be pretty unstable, so expect frequent downpours. Isolated thunderstorms will also be possible.

Another area of low pressure will push into our region tonight. This system won’t be quite as organized as Monday morning’s system, but it will help lower our snow levels close to the valley floor. If there was a morning to watch this week, Wednesday seems to be it. A trace to 2″ of snow will be possible in the lowest elevations, with slightly higher totals in our foothills. Anything that sticks in the morning will melt quickly during the afternoon with highs in the upper 40s.

A quick wintry mix can’t be ruled out Thursday morning, but showers will really diminish during the day. Between Thursday and Friday, highs should return to the low to mid 50. Temperatures will continue to warm up heading into the weekend, but our weather will remain unsettled. Saturday looks like it will be pretty showery, and Monday could turn out to be a soaker.

Have a great Tuesday!

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.