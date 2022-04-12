Man dies at hospital after shooting in N. Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Monday night in the Eliot neighborhood.

Just after 10 p.m., North Precinct officers were called out to a shooting near North Cook Street and North Gantenbein Avenue. Officers arrived to the scene and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said the victim was taken to an area hospital where he later died. The victim’s name has not yet been released.

No arrests have been made, and no suspect information has been released by police.

The Homicide Unit is leading the investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Mike Jones at Michael.Jones@portlandoregon.gov, or Detective Jeff Sharp at Jeff.Sharp@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-9773. Please reference case number 22-96746.

