Advertisement

Man dies at hospital after shooting in N. Portland

Scene photo
Scene photo(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 9:40 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Monday night in the Eliot neighborhood.

Just after 10 p.m., North Precinct officers were called out to a shooting near North Cook Street and North Gantenbein Avenue. Officers arrived to the scene and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said the victim was taken to an area hospital where he later died. The victim’s name has not yet been released.

No arrests have been made, and no suspect information has been released by police.

The Homicide Unit is leading the investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Mike Jones at Michael.Jones@portlandoregon.gov, or Detective Jeff Sharp at Jeff.Sharp@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-9773. Please reference case number 22-96746.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Fars Gebrehiwot
Victim identified, suspect arrested in deadly shooting under Burnside Bridge
1 woman dead, another injured after shooting in downtown Portland
1 woman dead, another injured after shooting in downtown Portland

Latest News

Closed street in the West Hills
PBOT crews making progress to get roads reopened following rare April snow
Tini's in Portland
Dregs Vodka is having a real impact one cocktail at a time
Dregs Vodka is having a real impact one cocktail at a time
Dregs Vodka is having a real impact one cocktail at a time
Police: Officer shoots, kills man during ‘violent fight’ in Salem
Police: Officer shoots, kills man during ‘violent fight’ in Salem