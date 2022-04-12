PBOT crews making progress to get roads reopened following rare April snow

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Cleanup is underway across Portland after more than 400 trees came down in the historic snowfall on Monday.

At last check, the Portland Bureau of Transportation showed 15 road closures across the city due to downed trees or powerlines, or both.

As people drive anywhere in the West Hills, even on roads that are open, evidence of the snowstorm is visible. Downed trees and very low hanging branches that look on the verge of coming down.

The lengthy process to reopen roads means utility companies have to remove power lines and tree crews have to clear trees and branches.

The closures are causing a lot of U-turns and frustration.

“You know, down to one lane, lots of PGE crews and tree trucks and stuff blocking the roads, but I’m glad they’re getting this stuff out of the way,” said Nate Tofte. “We’ve also been out of power for over a day now. So it’s been challenging, yeah.”

Some people are simply ignoring the signs to get to where they need to go.

The major routes in the West Hills that could be closed for several days include:

W Burnside Street (from NW Skyline Boulevard to NW 24th Avenue)

NW Skyline Boulevard (from NW Newberry Road to NW Germantown Road)

NW Germantown Road (from NW Skyline Boulevard to NW Bridge Avenue)

NW Cornell Road (at NW Miller Road; also from Skyline to NW 25th Avenue for tunnel maintenance)

Other closures in areas with more nearby alternative routes include: NE 28th Avenue (from NE Irving Street to NE Hoyt Street) and SE César E. Chávez Boulevard (from SE Main Street to SE Hawthorne Boulevard).

By Tuesday morning, PBOT had reopened SW Capitol Highway from Terwilliger to Barbur, NW Skyline from W. Burnside to Cornell, and N Willamette Blvd to Hodge.

The following roads are now open for travelers:

- SW Capitol Hwy is OPEN from Terwilliger to Barbur

- NW Skyline is OPEN from W Burnside to Cornell

- N Willamette Blvd is OPEN at Hodge

View all current road closures at https://t.co/bh0uiZYm0X — Portland Bureau of Transportation (@PBOTinfo) April 12, 2022

PBOT and PGE crews are asking people to be patient as they continue to work to get roads clear.

Reminder if you abandon your vehicle on the side of the road, you will be ticketed and possibly towed.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.