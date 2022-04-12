PBOT: Road closures likely to continue for several days in West Hills of Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Bureau of Transportation said several roads in the West Hills will likely be closed for several days as crews continue to clean up from a spring snowstorm overnight Sunday.

PBOT said more than 400 trees fell during the storm, also bringing power lines with them. It is working with partners that specialize in those emergencies to be able to safely reach areas where trees need to be removed. On Monday, road crews were not able to reach some areas to clear snow and ice because of downed trees and power lines blocking the way.

PBOT said PGE is working to repair downed power lines to make it safe for Portland Parks & Recreation Urban Forestry crews to clear large areas of woody debris.

PBOT said closures are likely to last for several days on the following roads:

W Burnside Street (from NW Skyline Boulevard to NW 24th Avenue)

NW Skyline Boulevard (from NW Newberry Road to NW Germantown Road)

NW Skyline Boulevard (from W Burnside Street to NW Cornell Road)

SW Capitol Highway (from SW Terwilliger Boulevard to SW Barbur Boulevard)

NW Germantown Road (from NW Skyline Boulevard to NW Bridge Avenue)

NW Cornell Road (at NW Miller Road; also from Skyline to NW 25th Avenue for tunnel maintenance

Other closures in areas with more nearby alternative routes include: N Willamette Boulevard (at N Hodge Avenue), NE 28th Avenue (from NE Irving Street to NE Hoyt Street) and SE César E. Chávez Boulevard (from SE Main Street to SE Hawthorne Boulevard).

With a forecast of freezing temperatures at high elevation areas for Monday night, PBOT will have additional crews working overnight to treat roads to prevent them from freezing again.

Some road closures are impacting bus service. For the latest updates, check the TriMet website.

