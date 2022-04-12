Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Beaverton

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Beaverton on Monday night, according to Beaverton Police.

Police said just after 6 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a crash at Southwest Barrows Road and Southwest 160th Street. They said a pedestrian and car were involved in the crash. The pedestrian died.

Officers said they are investigating the crash as a hit-and-run, but they know who the driver is.

Police have not released the names of those involved, but said both are adults.

BPD said the crash is under investigation. The Washington County crash analysis reconstruction team is responding.

