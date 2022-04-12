Person flown to hospital after carbon monoxide exposure in Cornelius

CORNELIUS, Ore. (KPTV) - One person was flown to the hospital after carbon monoxide poisoning in Cornelius Monday afternoon, according to the Cornelius Fire Department.

CFD said just before 3 p.m. Monday, firefighters responded to the Valley View Mobile Home park on Southwest Tualatin Valley Highway. When they arrived, they found a patient partially conscious in an RV trailer. The person was tested for carbon monoxide in their bloodstream. The patient had a carbon monoxide level of 55, where a 15 warrants being taken to the hospital.

The patient needed specialty care at a Portland hospital, but due to a weather closure of Highway 26, a Life Flight Network helicopter was used.

Neighbors said they noticed a propane-powered generator turned on overnight when power went out, likely caused by snow. They noticed the same generator was still running later in the day when power was restored. They checked on the person inside and found them unconscious.

CFD said it found the exhaust pipe for the generator leads from the bottom of the RV. But there was a skirting around the RV that likely didn’t allow the exhaust to be fully vented. It’s unknown how long the person was exposed to carbon monoxide.

The fire department said if generators are used during a power outage, make sure they have proper ventilation and never use them in an enclosed area. It said carbon monoxide is a colorless and odorless gas which prevents it from getting noticed. It said all houses should have a working carbon monoxide detector if natural gas, propane, wood burning or if there is a garage.

