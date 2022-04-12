Residents work to clean up, dig out after Portland snow storm

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Following record-setting April snowfall in the area, crews are out clearing trees, downed branches, and utility lines off roads.

On Northwest 22nd Avenue, the road has been blocked off between Flanders Street and Johnson Street for vehicle traffic after several tree branches fell on cars.

One resident FOX 12 spoke to says he’s relieved that his car is fine after a branch fell on it early Monday morning. The same branch brought down a utility line.

“I woke up this morning to get my coffee and I then I saw that a tree had fallen right over my car,” Alekh Bhurke said. “My car wasn’t damaged. I had a lucky escape, but it’s weird to have this kind of thing happen in April. I’ve never seen this happen in April and I’ve been here 20 years.”

Bhurke said he’s seen Portland Bureau of Transportation crews out all day cleaning up debris and blocking off roads.

ODOT also closed Highway 26 from Highway 217 and I-405 due to fallen trees. Some drivers tried using roads in the Sylvan-West Hills area, but heavy snow into late Monday morning caused severe road closures and traffic backups.

“I woke up at about 3:24 when I heard a big noise, which was the tree falling on the power lines.” Eric Foster said. “A little while later than that, the transformer blew and I heard that. So we don’t have power.”

Eric and Astrid Foster were out Monday morning walking down SW Barnes to get warm coffee at Starbucks after their power went out.

“I looked out the window at 8 last night and saw it was starting to snow,” Foster said. “I looked it up and saw there might be three to six inches. I thought we will see about that. When I woke up again around 3:30, I saw we actually had quite a bit of snow at that point. We have done this before. We have a generator.”

PBOT closed West Burnside Street for several hours Monday morning, leaving many to try and drive down SW Barnes. After an SUV got stuck on the hill, other drivers got out and directed everyone to turn around go back down the hill.

Snow plows went up and down several streets, including West Burnside St. Residents were out shoveling snow or removing trees from their driveways and lawns.

