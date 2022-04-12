Advertisement

Snow damage forces Portland Audubon employees to hike to wildlife center

After the historic April snowstorm, there is no way to drive to the Portland Audubon Society right now.
By Marilyn Deutsch
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 12:15 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Neither snow, nor downed trees and power lines can keep the great people at the Portland Audubon from getting to work and caring for their wildlife patients.

After the historic April snowstorm, there is no way to drive to the Portland Audubon right now. Those who work there, park and hike in. It’s uphill and about a mile.

While it’s par for the course a couple times a year during the metro areas snowstorms, the spring snow surprise interrupted nesting time.

“We’re there every single day, 365 days a year. Rain, snow or whatever,” said Bob Sallinger, director of conservation at Portland Audubon.

Shoutout to our amazing Wildlife Care Center staff who had to hike into work this morning when the roads to the...

Posted by Portland Audubon on Monday, April 11, 2022

The wildlife care center takes care of about 6,000 animals a year. Right now, the center is caring for about 50 different birds.

Spring, of course, is a busy time for wildlife and their young.

“Right now, we have a lot of nesting and fledgling hummingbirds, and those birds at that age need to be fed on an hourly schedule or they simply won’t survive,” Sallinger said.

The wildlife center is really a wildlife hospital where wounds are healed and fractures mended. Surgery and physical therapy also happens at the center, all in the hopes of returning these feathered patients back into the wild.

Because of the road conditions, Portland Audubon is asking people if you see a hurt or orphaned bird, for now, take it to DoveLewis.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Closed street in the West Hills
PBOT crews making progress to get roads reopened following rare April snow
Rare April snow storm knocks power out to thousands
Rare April snowstorm knocks power out to thousands
Residents work to clean up, dig out after Portland snow storm
Residents work to clean up, dig out after Portland snowstorm

Latest News

Actor Gilbert Gottfried attends the Tribeca Film Festival opening night world premiere of...
Gilbert Gottfried, standup comic and actor, dies at 67
Tuesday afternoon FOX 12 weather forecast (4/12)
Tuesday afternoon FOX 12 weather forecast (4/12)
Snow damage forces Portland Audubon employees to hike to wildlife center
Snow damage forces Portland Audubon employees to hike to wildlife center
Closed street in the West Hills
PBOT crews making progress to get roads reopened following rare April snow