Victim identified, suspect arrested in deadly shooting under Burnside Bridge

Fars Gebrehiwot
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 6:38 PM PDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau has identified the victim of a deadly shooting under the Burnside Bridge on Friday and arrested a suspect, it announced on Monday.

The victim has been identified as 33-year-old Fars Gebrehiwot. The medical examiner conducted an autopsy and ruled his death a homicide by gunshot.

PPB said 18-year-old Rizo Lucas has been arrested and charged in the shooting. He was taken to the Multnomah County Jail on charges of second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon.

Just before 12 p.m. on Friday, officers were called out to Northwest Naito Parkway and West Burnside Street on the report of a shooting. Police said Gebrehiwot was shot and seriously injured. Gebrehiwot was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Despite lifesaving efforts, he later died.

