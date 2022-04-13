Law enforcement searching for armed robbery suspect, 2 others arrested in Multnomah County

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Police are looking for an armed robbery suspect after a shooting and crash in Multnomah County on Tuesday afternoon.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said just before 4 p.m., deputies responded to an armed robbery at the Troutdale Outlet Mall. It was reported that three people used a gun in a robbery of a retail store. As deputies chased the suspects’ car, shots were fired from the car.

The suspect vehicle traveled westbound on NE Sandy Blvd. when it collided with another vehicle. Two suspects were immediately taken into custody. A third suspect remains unaccounted for. The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/dBnJOI9DPB — Multnomah Co. Sheriff’s Office (@MultCoSO) April 13, 2022

Deputies said the suspects’ car later crashed westbound on Northeast Sandy Boulevard when it hit another car. Two suspects were immediately arrested.

Law enforcement is still searching for the third suspect near NE Sandy Blvd. and Northeast 162nd Avenue. NE Sandy Blvd. is closed from NE 158th to NE 162nd Avenues. The suspect is described as a white female, last seen wearing black pants and a gray hooded sweatshirt.

NE Sandy Boulevard is closed from NE 158th to NE 162nd Avenues. Law enforcement officers continue to search for one suspect. (2 suspects are in custody.) The suspect is described as a white female, last seen wearing black pants and a grey hooded sweatshirt. pic.twitter.com/nod5H90rxD — Multnomah Co. Sheriff’s Office (@MultCoSO) April 13, 2022

The sheriff’s office said the driver of the car the suspects ran into had minor injuries.

