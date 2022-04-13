Advertisement

Law enforcement searching for armed robbery suspect, 2 others arrested in Multnomah County

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 5:33 PM PDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Police are looking for an armed robbery suspect after a shooting and crash in Multnomah County on Tuesday afternoon.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said just before 4 p.m., deputies responded to an armed robbery at the Troutdale Outlet Mall. It was reported that three people used a gun in a robbery of a retail store. As deputies chased the suspects’ car, shots were fired from the car.

Deputies said the suspects’ car later crashed westbound on Northeast Sandy Boulevard when it hit another car. Two suspects were immediately arrested.

Law enforcement is still searching for the third suspect near NE Sandy Blvd. and Northeast 162nd Avenue. NE Sandy Blvd. is closed from NE 158th to NE 162nd Avenues. The suspect is described as a white female, last seen wearing black pants and a gray hooded sweatshirt.

The sheriff’s office said the driver of the car the suspects ran into had minor injuries.

This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when more information is available.

