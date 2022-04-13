Month-long closure of Clark Co. intersection starts April 25th

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The intersection of Northeast 149th Street and Northeast 10th Avenue in the Salmon Creek area in Clark County will be closed for about a month starting April 25, according to Clark County Communications.

The closure is part of the improvements on NE 10th Ave including the installation of a center left turn lane, bike lanes, sidewalks and a signal. The project also includes installations of water and sewer mains and storm water facilities.

Drivers are asked to use alternate routes during the closure and pay attention to all traffic signs.

You can find more information on the project at the county’s website.

