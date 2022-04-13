ON & OFF WET SNOW EARLY, TRANSITIONING TO RAIN SHOWERS LATER

Good morning! Many of us are waking up to mixed showers or wet snow across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. We don’t have constant precipitation falling like we saw on Monday, but several bands of moisture are pinwheeling onshore and up our western valleys. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 9:00 A.M. to highlight the potential for 1-3″ of snow in the lowest elevations, stretching from the central Willamette Valley to interior southwest Washington. A portion of the Oregon Coast is also under a Winter Weather Advisory. Locations closer to sea level will probably end up with a trace to an inch of snow at best since temperatures are still above freezing. It’ll take heavy and persistent wet snow for accumulation to reach 1″+. The best chance for that to happen will be near or above 500 feet. Be prepared for some slushy roads through mid-morning. I also can’t rule out some branches coming down since wet snow can be quite heavy.

Once we reach about 8-9 A.M., temperatures will gradually start climbing, & most of the snow will melt away by lunchtime. Mixed showers will still be possible through the late morning, but we’ll really see a transition to showers and isolated t-storms later. Highs will reach the upper 40s across the metro area. Showers will taper off this evening & tonight, with only a few leftover showers expected Thursday. Patchy flurries will be possible early, but we’ll have lots of sunbreaks and dry time during the afternoon. Temps return to the low to mid 50s Thursday and Friday.

Our next round of showers will move in on Saturday, but we won’t be wet all weekend. Sunday looks like it will be a great day with filtered sunshine and highs around 60 degrees. The unsettled pattern resumes Monday though as more rain and mountain snow spread across the region.

Stay safe out there, and have a great Thursday!

