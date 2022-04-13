Oregon’s top administrative law judge indicted on 10 counts of encouraging child sex abuse

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon’s top judge for settling disputes between citizens and state agencies if facing child pornography allegations.

John Michael Mann, 56, has been indicted by a grand jury on April 7 on 10 counts of first-degree encouraging child sexual abuse. Mann appeared in a Washington County courtroom on Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Court documents state that between June 11, 2020, and Aug. 7, 2020, Mann did “unlawfully and knowingly possess, access, or view a visual recording of sexually explicit conduct involving a child with intent to develop, duplicate, publish, print, disseminate, exchange, display, finance, attempt to finance or sell the visual recording.”

John Mann in court Tuesday, April 12 (KPTV)

Mann is Oregon’s chief administrative law judge. He has served as an administrative law judge since 2003, and Governor Kate Brown appointed him chief judge in 2017.

The governor’s office told FOX 12 that Mann has been placed on unpaid leave.

